Major flooding across the area Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We continue to monitor for a risk of isolated tornadoes this afternoon; however, the biggest issue has been flooding across the viewing area.
We have gotten video and pictures from road and yard flooding across the viewing area.
Wes Wyatt said some of the most humid air since last summer has built into the region and this is fueling very heavy downpours.
If a tornado warning is issued, we will be streaming LIVE on the WBRC First Alert Weather app.
The severe threat will slide further south and east by 8 p.m. and by 10 p.m. the severe threat will be over for our area.
