Major flooding across the area Tuesday

Flooding on Montclair Road
By WBRC Staff | May 4, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 5:35 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We continue to monitor for a risk of isolated tornadoes this afternoon; however, the biggest issue has been flooding across the viewing area.

We have gotten video and pictures from road and yard flooding across the viewing area.

Wes Wyatt said some of the most humid air since last summer has built into the region and this is fueling very heavy downpours.

Attention: the following roadways are closed as a result of Inclement Weather. Crews have been notified and are working to re-open the areas.

Posted by Mountain Brook Police Department on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

If a tornado warning is issued, we will be streaming LIVE on the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

Flooding down Rumson Road in Homewood SOURCE: Jill U
Flooding in Helena SOURCE: @kncollier
Flooding in Mountain Brook SOURCE: Collin Gaston
Flooding in Mountain Brook SOURCE: Collin Gaston
Flooding along Clairmont Avenue SOURCE: Jonathan Simon
Flooding on Valley Avenue
Flooding in Lincoln SOURCE: Cassidy Smith
Flooding in Crestline
Flooding in Crestline (Source: Jonathan Rogers)
Flooding in Mountain Brook SOURCE: Anderson Williams

The severe threat will slide further south and east by 8 p.m. and by 10 p.m. the severe threat will be over for our area.

