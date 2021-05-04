Landon Dickerson honors firefighters in Tuscaloosa before heading to NFL

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama football player Landon Dickerson is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles, but before he takes off for preseason training camp, he’s giving back to the City of Tuscaloosa.
Landon Dickerson knows what it takes to get the job done on the football field, but says nothing compares to what first responders do on a daily basis.
“They put themselves in harms way and all they want to do is help other people, I have the utmost respect for those people,” said Dickerson.
Tuesday was International Firefighters Day and Landon, who teamed up with Academy Sports and Outdoors, surprised dozens of firefighters in Tuscaloosa with a $500 check to help buy supplies and gear.
“You can’t find people who have this kind of personality, that want to help other people. They’re special people and they’re a necessity and I’m extremely appreciative of them every day,” said Dickerson. “My mom is a nurse and my dad spent 30 years in fire and rescue. I’m so thankful for them.”
Landon, who leaves for Philadelphia next week for preseason training, signed his first-ever Eagles helmet at the fire station, a moment he still can’t believe.
“I’m still in shock and in a little bit of disbelief that it happened really quick, but I’m sure it will hit me one of these days that I’m a Philadelphia Eagle,” he said.
As Landon gears up for the next chapter in his life, one thing will stay the same, his passion to honor first responders.
