Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo

The decision by Barr and senior Justice Department leaders to clear Trump of obstruction, even though special counsel Robert Mueller and his team pointedly did not reach that conclusion, was a significant moment for the president. The announcement, and a four-page summary of Mueller’s report, preceded the release of the 448-page document and helped shape public perception of the investigation’s conclusions. Mueller subsequently complained to Barr that his summary had not fully captured the investigation’s findings and had caused “public confusion.”