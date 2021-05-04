Hale County COVID-19 mass vaccinations ending

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County is one of several small west Alabama counties singled out by the Alabama Department of Public Health for having a lot of people vaccinated.
Now, WBRC has been told that mass vaccinations there are ending because not enough people are showing up to get vaccinated.
Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden felt the county may have peaked when it comes to community interest in coronavirus vaccinations.
“Our vaccination efforts are kind of winding down. Last week, we gave some second doses but this week we don’t have any vaccinations planned for our hospital,” Weeded explained.
Weeden said Hale County Hospital is responsible for most of the vaccinations happening in Greensboro and the surrounding county.
Now, fewer people are showing up to get vaccinated compared to when vaccines first became available according to him.
“Hale County Hospital they’re giving out the last of their second doses. So, at the hospital we’re giving all the first and second doses. I think we’re going to wind down the vaccine cause there’s very few people showing up to take them now,” Weeden added.
In April, only a handful of people showed up within in the first few hours of a mass vaccination clinic the Alabama National Guard hosted in Greensboro.
Last week, the ADPH identified Hale County as one of 10 counties where 40 percent or more of the residents ages 16 and older have received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
“In my opinion, anybody living in Hake County has had the opportunity to get vaccinated. So, if you haven’t been vaccinated. That’s on them,” Weeden went on to say.
Vaccine is currently available at the Hale County Health Department and several pharmacies.
