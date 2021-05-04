GRAPHIC: Birmingham Police release body cam video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Smith said the next video showed the driver officer and the mindset that this was a true emergency. Bodyworn cameras have a 30-second delay in sound. You see the suspect, Ray, crash the vehicle into the fence. You can hear, “Shots fired!” and “Let me see your hands!” in the video. The officer-involved shooting is shown in this video. The video also shows officers telling Ray not to reach for anything. The video shows the handgun and a shell casing near the fence line. Smith said the gun was in arm’s reach of Ray. Officers are also heard requesting an ambulance twice. Chief Smith said you can also see and hear officers talk to the person in the vehicle to make sure that person was okay.