Flash Flood Warning Tuesday, neighborhoods flooding across Alabama

Southland Drive in Hoover
By WBRC Staff | May 4, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 6:42 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson and Shelby counties were under an Emergency Flash Flood warning Tuesday night until 8:15 p.m.

WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice said this is the most rain he has tracked since we’ve had a hurricane moving over land.

Viewers across the state shared videos and pictures of flooding.

Cars were stuck, and people watched the rain come right up to their homes.

Patton Creek in Hoover, Homewood, parts of Sylacauga and Mountain Brook are just some of the areas that saw major flooding.

Flooding across Birmingham area including sports fields at Samford University
Mountain Brook Junior HS SOURCE: Beth Lippeatt
Flooding in Sylacauga SOURCE: Chandreca Wilson

