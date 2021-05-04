Flash Flood Warning Tuesday, neighborhoods flooding across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson and Shelby counties were under an Emergency Flash Flood warning Tuesday night until 8:15 p.m.
WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice said this is the most rain he has tracked since we’ve had a hurricane moving over land.
Viewers across the state shared videos and pictures of flooding.
Cars were stuck, and people watched the rain come right up to their homes.
Patton Creek in Hoover, Homewood, parts of Sylacauga and Mountain Brook are just some of the areas that saw major flooding.
