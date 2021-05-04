FIRST ALERT: Rounds of strong to severe storms Tuesday

Once we get through the morning round, we could see a more substantial round of stronger storms by this afternoon and evening (2-9 p.m.) Models are showing a squall line developing across Mississippi that could move through our state later today. A lot will depend on the track and intensity of this line. If we see a lot of storms this morning, it could limit the severe threat for this afternoon. If we clear out and warm up ahead of the main line of storms, the threat for severe weather could increase. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings today. The second line of storms could sweep into west Alabama as early as 2 p.m. and be out of Central Alabama by 9 p.m. (at the latest). Damaging winds will be the primary threat for the evening round. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Plan for temperatures today to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. If we see some sunshine and dry spots this afternoon, a few locations could climb into the low to mid 80s. Rain chances come to an end by 10-11 p.m.