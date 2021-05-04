FIRST ALERT: Rounds of strong to severe storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. Make sure you stay weather aware throughout the day as we will have several chances to see thunderstorms. An enhanced risk for severe storms has been issued for all of Central Alabama today. It is a threat level of three out of five. Main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. We cannot rule out a few isolated tornadoes either. Take all warnings seriously today including severe thunderstorm warnings. We could see wind gusts near 70 mph if a line of storms sweeps through this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures are currently in the low to mid 70s. It is very warm and muggy. Winds remain breezy too from the southwest at 10-15 mph. Plan for breezy conditions to continue throughout the day. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a few spotty showers or storms across Central Alabama. Storm chances are forecast to ramp up after 7 a.m. in northwest Alabama. We could see scattered storms during the morning hours. A few storms could be strong or severe with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds as the main threats.
Once we get through the morning round, we could see a more substantial round of stronger storms by this afternoon and evening (2-9 p.m.) Models are showing a squall line developing across Mississippi that could move through our state later today. A lot will depend on the track and intensity of this line. If we see a lot of storms this morning, it could limit the severe threat for this afternoon. If we clear out and warm up ahead of the main line of storms, the threat for severe weather could increase. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings today. The second line of storms could sweep into west Alabama as early as 2 p.m. and be out of Central Alabama by 9 p.m. (at the latest). Damaging winds will be the primary threat for the evening round. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Plan for temperatures today to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. If we see some sunshine and dry spots this afternoon, a few locations could climb into the low to mid 80s. Rain chances come to an end by 10-11 p.m.
Barons Baseball Tonight: The first game of Barons baseball starts at 7:05 p.m. While I think the severe threat will be ending around this time, we will likely be dealing with rain and some lightning and thunder. Rain might not taper off until 9-10 p.m. I would plan for significant delays.
Drying Out Wednesday: We’ll start tomorrow off with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the lower 60s. We could see a few stray showers before 8 a.m., but I think most of us will remain dry. Plan for decreasing clouds tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. We will see northwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. Humidity levels will be significantly lower tomorrow, so it should feel nice and comfortable outside. Weather is looking fantastic tomorrow afternoon for any outdoor activities.
Cool Start to Thursday: With a mostly clear sky and dry air in place, Thursday morning is looking cool. We could see morning temperatures drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. You might need a light jacket Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon is looking beautiful with highs in the mid 70s and a mostly sunny sky. The beautiful weather will continue Friday with similar temperatures: Lows in the lower 50s with highs in the mid 70s.
Weekend Forecast: The first half of the weekend is shaping up to be beautiful. We will likely start Saturday off with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the lower 50s. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday afternoon with increasing cloud cover. We’ll likely see a partly cloudy sky Saturday, but it will end up mostly cloudy by Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday we will watch an approaching cold front to our west. The first half of the day is looking dry, but we could see showers and a few storms move into northwest Alabama during the evening hours. Highs on Sunday are forecast to climb into the lower 80s. Rain chance at this time around 30%.
Next Big Thing: After today’s stormy weather, the start of next week is also looking very unsettled. Rain chances increase to 60-70% for next Monday and Tuesday as a series of disturbances sweep through the Southeast. It remains too early to determine if we’ll see any strong storms at this time. Just plan for rounds of showers and storms next Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the 70s with lows in the 60s.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe Tuesday and stay weather aware!
