Cullman Sheriff asks for public’s help looking for missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nicholas Tyler Billings (Nick).
According to a Facebook post from the Cullman Sheriff, Nick was last seen leaving his residence last week on County Road 1029 in Cullman County. The Sheriff said he was driving a black 1994 Chevrolet Caprice Classic. He was headed to the Hartselle area, but has not been seen or heard from since.
The Cullman Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Trevor Clemmons at (256)-734-0342.
