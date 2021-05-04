Church-based Hale County school rebuilding and helping its community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A church-based school in Hale County hit hard by a recent tornado still plans on fulfilling its community mission while still recovering from a recent tornado.
The last tornado to strike Hale County caused a lot of damage to the NAPS campus in Sawyerille.
But the people at that school are more encouraged than ever to rebuild and follow through with their life’s work.
Darla Price and the students attending the National Association of the Prevention of Starvation’s Southern Alabama campus in Sawyerville felt encouraged as a truck rolled in with supplies to help them repair and rebuild their tornado-damaged school.
“The devil has tried to attack, but we believe this is God’s work. That he’s going to make us ten times stronger,” Price, NAPS director of operations, told WBRC Tuesday.
A tornado damaged or destroyed most of the structures there in late March.
Since then, they’ve been on the march to do what they do best, distribute food to those in need and help spread the gospel.
“Even right now as we speak, we have a truck coming in with another donation that has come in so that we can quickly have our school rebuilt for the students so they can be the leaders God wants them to be,” Price continued.
Tuesday, men unloaded wood that will be used to rebuild houses and the main school building.
Last week, another truck dropped a donation of water, non-perishable items and more that people here will give out to the less fortunate during a drive-through event at a church in the community.
“The most important thing I’ve learned here at NAPS is that we serve a God that loves us and that we should do the same for our community when we see people in need,” Jade Burrell, a student attending NAPS in Sawyerville explained.
NAPS plans to organize another food distribution event in Greensboro later this month.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.