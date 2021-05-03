Your pup could be the new Budweiser star

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dog moms and dads your fur baby could be the next Spuds Mackenzie, kind of.
Monday Budweiser launched Pupweiser, a campaign to select one dog to be the star of Budweiser’s 2021 holiday cans available in stores nationwide later this year.
What you need to know about the Pupweiser Contest
- Each year, Budweiser features one of its iconic Dalmatian puppies, of Clydesdale fame, on its classic, festive cans.
- Now, Budweiser is launching a casting call for one doggo to be featured on Bud’s nationally-available holiday cans.
- While only one pup will get the ultimate honor, Budweiser wants all dogs to know how much joy they bring us. To thank our Pupweiser candidates who enter, Bud is donating $25,000 to Pets & People Foundation, a nonprofit that offers pet-assisted therapy visits to people who could use some healing joy in their days.
- To give everyone a chance to see what their best bud would look like on a Budweiser can, consumers can upload their dog’s photo to us.budweiser.com/pupweiser to download a mockup.
How to Enter
- Consumers can enter their dog by commenting on Budweiser’s Facebook post of the announcement with a picture of their dog with #PupweiserContest, posting a photo of their pup on Instagram with #PupweiserContest, or Tweeting #PupweiserContest with their dog’s photo
- Entries are accepted between Monday, May 3 and Saturday, May 8.
- To up your entry, consumers should tell Budweiser why their doggo deserves the spot.
- #PUPWEISER CONTEST. No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 5/3/21 and ends on 5/8/21. See Official Rules at //Budweiser.com/PupweiserContestRules for prize & details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.
What you need to know about the selection process
- Bud’s expert panel of dog lovers will then sift through entrants to identify the final four.
- Then, a public voting period will take place on Budweiser’s social channels between May 10 - 12 where consumers can vote for the dog to be featured on the cans.
- The winner will be announced on May 14.
