Shelton State offering scholarships for technical programs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa is accepting scholarship applications right now from students interested in some of its technical programs.
“I believe the opportunity that’s out there for them to be able to get their tuition covered or partially covered through one of our scholarships should be pretty enticing to a lot of students,” said Jason Moore, Dean of Workforce and Economic Development at Shelton State.
He believes scholarship opportunities will help fill some of the vacancies the school has this fall.
Scholarships for the fall 2021 semester are currently available in air conditioning and refrigeration, automotive service technology, business office management and technology, child development, computer science technology, culinary arts, diesel mechanics, electrical technology, engineering graphics and design, industrial electronics technology, and modern manufacturing technology.
Most of the parking lot is empty of cars and far fewer people than usual are walking through the atrium of the main campus since the school is limiting the number of students and staff on campus because of COVID-19 safety restrictions.
This will change with a return to full in-person teaching for the fall semester.
“We’re hoping those folks will say OK, it’s time for me to come back to school and carry out the plans I had,” Moore explained.
The deadline to apply for those scholarships is May 21. You can apply for those scholarships by clicking here.
