President Biden will visit New Orleans to promote infrastructure plan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - President Joe Biden will make two stops in Louisiana on Thursday, May 6 in New Orleans and Lake Charles.
The president is expected to discuss infrastructure improvements, the pandemic, and hurricane recovery.
Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted Saturday morning that he is excited to welcome the president back to Louisiana.
The president’s plan would rebuild roads and bridges, bolster public education, create more than a million new jobs and would be funded by higher corporate taxes.
