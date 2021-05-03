Pandemic leaves lasting impact on food insecurity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Community Foodbank of Central Alabama said it will take months for some families to bounce back from the pandemic.
CEO Brett Meredith said many of the families they now serve were not food insecure before the pandemic.
He said before COVID, the need was 45 million pounds of food in the 12 different counties they serve, but most recent numbers show the need is 55 million pounds.
He said even when the pandemic improves, families will still be recovering from pandemic debt, looking for jobs and struggling to find a steady source of food. He said they expect the increase in demand to last for another year.
“Because the food chain has been disrupted significantly in the last 12 to 18 months, we expect its going to be another 12 to 18 months before things get back to a certain level of normalcy,” Meredith said.
Meredith said they need more volunteers to help keep up with the increase in demand. He said they are not requiring volunteers to be vaccinated, so they are still enforcing masks and temperature checks.
Click here to sign up to volunteer or donate.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.