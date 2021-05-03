Milo’s launches Wisdom Week initiative in Tuscaloosa City and County schools

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Milo’s Hamburgers is supporting teachers and students in Alabama, this time partnering with schools in Tuscaloosa city and Tuscaloosa county.
So far five schools have taken part in Milo’s Wisdom Week program in Tuscaloosa city and county schools; Arcadia Elementary, Skyland Elementary, University Place Elementary and Westlawn Middle. This week Hillcrest Middle School will have their students and teachers participate and encourage positive character development.
This is all part of Milo’s 75th celebration Nuggets of Wisdom launch that will reach more than 10,000 Alabama students across 22 participating schools statewide. How it works is students will get a Milo’s chicken nugget box, with words of wisdom they can apply to their lives.
For example, ‘Life is short stop and smell the nuggets,’ is just one of many of the catch phrases and a coupon for one free order of Milo’s nuggets is inside each box.
”One of my favorite one’s is, ‘inhale nuggets exhale nuggetivity.’ It’s teaching you to be positive. Anytime you can take an old message and make it new and interesting it may touch someone who may have not got that message before,” said Mary Duncan Proctor Milo’s marketing director.
“Anytime you can take an old message and make it new and interesting it may touch someone who may have not got that message before,” said Georgia Tidwell, Westlawn Middle School librarian.
Also Milo’s honored one teacher from each school that staff said goes above and beyond to encourage students to use positive character-building traits, like compassion, humility and determination everyday.
