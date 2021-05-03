Jury convicts man in murder of Alabaster gas station employee

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) - A Shelby County jury found a man guilty in the murder of an Alabaster gas station employee in 2016.
District Attorney Jill Lee said Michael Anthony Powell was convicted for the Capital Murder of Tracy Algar.
Algar was working at Alabaster’s Kirkland Chevron off of U.S. 31 in October of 2016, when Powell robbed the store and murdered Algar.
On April 28, 2021, a Shelby County jury convicted Powell following an eight-day trial.
The case was investigated by Detectives Jason Higgins and Josh Rauch of the Alabaster Police Department. On April 29, 2021, after a penalty phase hearing, the jury recommended a death sentence.
Presiding Circuit Judge Bill Bostick accepted the jury’s guilty verdict and scheduled sentencing for Monday, May 24, 2021 at 1:30 PM.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.