FIRST ALERT: Potential to see strong storms Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning. It is going to be an active start to the week for the chance to see scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is already showing some spotty showers and a few thunderstorms for the eastern half of the area. Most of the rain that falls this morning should remain below severe limits. Main threat will be heavy rain, some gusty winds, and a little bit of lightning. Rain that is occurring this morning is moving off to the northeast. Temperatures are very warm for this time of year with most of us in the upper 60s. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a standard slight risk, or two out of five threat for parts of east Alabama today. The rest of Central Alabama is under a marginal risk, or one out of five threat. Main concerns this afternoon will be strong winds and hail. Tornado threat is very low today, but not zero. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings today if anything becomes severe. Main timeline to see stronger storms will likely occur between 10 AM this morning and should come to an end around 10 PM tonight. Plan for temperatures to warm into the lower 80s this afternoon with a partly sunny sky. It will remain breezy today with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.