FIRST ALERT: Potential to see strong storms Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning. It is going to be an active start to the week for the chance to see scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is already showing some spotty showers and a few thunderstorms for the eastern half of the area. Most of the rain that falls this morning should remain below severe limits. Main threat will be heavy rain, some gusty winds, and a little bit of lightning. Rain that is occurring this morning is moving off to the northeast. Temperatures are very warm for this time of year with most of us in the upper 60s. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a standard slight risk, or two out of five threat for parts of east Alabama today. The rest of Central Alabama is under a marginal risk, or one out of five threat. Main concerns this afternoon will be strong winds and hail. Tornado threat is very low today, but not zero. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings today if anything becomes severe. Main timeline to see stronger storms will likely occur between 10 AM this morning and should come to an end around 10 PM tonight. Plan for temperatures to warm into the lower 80s this afternoon with a partly sunny sky. It will remain breezy today with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the potential to see another round of strong and severe storms Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk, or a threat level 3 out of 5 for all of Central Alabama. Main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. There is an isolated tornado threat tomorrow, but the threat remains low. Storms could begin to fire up during the morning hours and become more widespread as we enter the afternoon hours. Models are hinting of a line of strong and severe storms that could form and dive to the southeast. The biggest question is figuring out when and where this line will form. If we see less storm activity in the morning hours and a line moves into northwest Alabama during the afternoon hours, we could see a higher severe threat. If we see a lot of storms in the morning and a line forms south of Birmingham, our severe threat could end up slightly lower with the biggest wind threat impacting the southern half of our state. Normally damaging winds are the primary threat for a squall line. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings tomorrow. Plan for morning temperatures to start in the lower 70s with highs in the lower 80s. It will remain breezy tomorrow afternoon with southerly winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
Potential Rainfall: Most of our rain will fall over the next 48 hours. Plan for rainfall totals to add up around one to three inches for most of Central Alabama through Wednesday morning. Most of our rain chances should diminish by Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through and dry air returns. With heavy rain possible, we will have to monitor for the potential to see flash flooding today and tomorrow.
Improving on Wednesday: Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice day. We’ll start the morning off with temperatures in the lower 60s and a mostly cloudy sky. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for a few spotty showers early in the morning. I think we’ll end up dry during the afternoon hours with temperatures only climbing into the mid 70s. You’ll notice a big drop in the humidity too. If you want to do things outdoors, Wednesday afternoon is looking like your best bet over the next three days.
Beautiful Weather to Finish Off the Week: Thursday through Saturday is shaping up to be nice. Temperatures are forecast to remain slightly below average with highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable. If you want to go outside and do some yard work or get some exercise, the second half of the week is the time to do so!
Small Rain Chance Sunday: Models are hinting that another cold front could slowly approach the Southeast next Sunday and Monday. A few showers will be possible in northwest Alabama Sunday, but most of us will remain dry. We will fine tune the upcoming weekend’s forecast once we get through tomorrow.
