Double Springs man killed in crash in Walker County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 46-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in a 2-vehicle crash in Walker County.
Troopers said Gregory Cleghorn, of Double Springs, was killed when he failed to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign and pulled out in front of another driver.
After impact, Cleghorn’s SUV left the roadway and overturned. He died at the scene.
The crash occurred around 2:35 a.m. on Fall City Road, approximately eight miles north of Jasper. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
