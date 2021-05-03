Disney Princess - The Concert coming to BJCC

The 85-city U.S. tour stars Tony®-nominee Susan Egan (‘Belle’ from Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast, ‘Meg’ from the animated feature film Hercules), two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (‘Cinderella’ in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella), Grammy®-nominee Courtney Reed (‘Jasmine’ in Broadway’s Aladdin), and rising star Aisha Jackson (‘Anna’ in Broadway’s Frozen) during the first leg of the tour through December 2021. Beginning February 2022 and through the tour’s conclusion on April 16 at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA, the line-up will feature Drama Desk®-nominee Christy Altomare (‘Anastasia’ in Broadway’s Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Susan Egan, Courtney Reed and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters (‘Nala’ in Broadway’s The Lion King, Hamilton). Music Director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress) will also join the featured quartets throughout the tour.