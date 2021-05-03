Disney Princess - The Concert coming to BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your favorite Disney Princesses and your favorite princess songs are coming to the BJCC Concert Hall in November with the Disney Concerts presents Disney Princess - The Concert, a nationwide tour.
“Be our guest” for the all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons. The concert is an evening of songs, animation, and stories.
Presented by Pandora Jewelry, tickets and VIP packages for this concert will go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. at DisneyPrincessConcert.com.
Disney Princess – The Concert will perform at the BJCC Concert Hall on Sunday, November 14th at 5:00 p.m.
The 85-city U.S. tour stars Tony®-nominee Susan Egan (‘Belle’ from Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast, ‘Meg’ from the animated feature film Hercules), two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (‘Cinderella’ in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella), Grammy®-nominee Courtney Reed (‘Jasmine’ in Broadway’s Aladdin), and rising star Aisha Jackson (‘Anna’ in Broadway’s Frozen) during the first leg of the tour through December 2021. Beginning February 2022 and through the tour’s conclusion on April 16 at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA, the line-up will feature Drama Desk®-nominee Christy Altomare (‘Anastasia’ in Broadway’s Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Susan Egan, Courtney Reed and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters (‘Nala’ in Broadway’s The Lion King, Hamilton). Music Director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress) will also join the featured quartets throughout the tour.
Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire. The performers will sing over 30 favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Animations and visuals will accompany the music.
Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein’s/54 Below in NYC in 2015.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.