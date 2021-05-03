Alabama Black Belt counties see high COVID vaccination rates

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County residents have nearly half a dozen places where they can go to get vaccinated for coronavirus.
“Well, I really feel like we made a group effort to try and get all our citizens vaccinated. There’s about five or six places you can go for vaccines in Hale County,” according to Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden.
The Alabama Department of Public Health identified Hale County as one of 10 counties where 40% or more of the residents age 16 and older have received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Those other counties of that ten include Lowndes, Bullock, Perry, Marengo, Shelby, Wilcox, Jefferson, Madison, and Greene.
Successful public health efforts to achieve vaccine equity have resulted in higher vaccine uptake among African American residents of Black Belt counties.
Weeden said Hale County even made transportation available for people who needed to get vaccinated. He believes that’s helped bring the number of positive COVID cases down.
“I feel that’s one of the reasons our numbers are so low now. We got down to three people within the last few days who had COVID. That’s as low as it’s been since it started,” said Weeden.
Vaccine is currently available at the Hale County Health Department and several pharmacies.
