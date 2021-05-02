TPD: Police disarm woman with gun, another uses baby as a shield prior to arrest at Tuscaloosa Walmart

Shortly before 1 p.m. TPD says Walmart security confronted 28-year-old Jamarcus Treon Richardson, 24-year-old Fernisha White and 29-year-old Laquashia White at the store exit, after they had been observed stealing in the self checkout line. The three were unable to produce receipts for clothing and candy bars that were inside their bags and cart. Security had already identified that one of the three, Jamarcus Treon Richardson had been banned from the store in 2020.