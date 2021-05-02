TPD: Police disarm woman with gun, another uses baby as a shield prior to arrest at Tuscaloosa Walmart

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people were arrested following a chaotic scene outside the Walmart on Skyland Blvd in Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon.
According to Tuscaloosa Police, it all started when Walmart security tried to apprehend the three for stealing. The incident quickly escalated in the parking lot, but thankfully no one was injured.
Shortly before 1 p.m. TPD says Walmart security confronted 28-year-old Jamarcus Treon Richardson, 24-year-old Fernisha White and 29-year-old Laquashia White at the store exit, after they had been observed stealing in the self checkout line. The three were unable to produce receipts for clothing and candy bars that were inside their bags and cart. Security had already identified that one of the three, Jamarcus Treon Richardson had been banned from the store in 2020.
According to police the suspects became irate; yelling, cursing and causing a disturbance when security asked them to come into the loss prevention office. That is when an off-duty TPD officer working security at the store approached Richardson and informed him that he was being placed under arrest for trespassing.
Officers say Richardson began resisting arrest and Fernisha White stepped in and attempted to separate Richardson and the officer. The three struggled before the officer was finally able to place the cuffs on Richardson.
The off-duty officer then told Fernisha and Laquashia White that they were under arrest for disorderly conduct, but the two walked outside.
Another customer came inside and told police that one of the women had a gun. At this point, backup TPD officers and TCSO deputies arrived. After a struggle in the parking lot, the off-duty officer was able to disarm Laquashia White of the pink handgun she was holding.
When backup officers approached Fernisha White, they say she was holding her 11-month old baby in front of her as a shield, preventing officers from placing her into custody. She eventually handed the baby over to a friend and was placed into custody.
Richardson was charged with fourth-degree theft, trespassing and resisting arrest
Fernisha White was charged with fourth-degree theft, reckless endangerment of a child, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and five outstanding and unrelated warrents
Laquashia White, was charged with fourth-degree theft, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of a pistol without a permit
