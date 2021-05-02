FIRST ALERT: Strong severe storms possible Sunday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across West Alabama this afternoon and tonight with the primary threats being damaging winds and hail. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across all of Central Alabama Tuesday afternoon and evening. Again, the primary threats will include damaging winds and hail.
Today, an area of low pressure over East Texas will track northeast bringing increasing moisture to our region although the air at the surface remains relatively dry across The Southeast which will limit any shower activity as the moisture will remain elevated until this afternoon so rain will be limited through the morning. The lack of Gulf moisture will also limit instability in the atmosphere although there will be more instability in areas to the south and west. There will, however, still be the Marginal Risk for Severe Storms west of I-65, but counties to the northwest will not see this threat.
As the disturbance moves north of the state tonight there will be more rain with a few thunderstorms but even the Marginal Threat will diminish by 9 p.m. Tomorrow, the moisture laden southerly wind flow will continue accompanied by rising dew points which will be around 70-degrees. The morning clouds will diminish by early afternoon and temperatures to top 80-degrees again in the afternoon and bring better rain chances along and south of I-20. There is a chance for a hail producing thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon accompanied by gusty winds, but this chance is limited.
By Tuesday, a cold front will move toward the area and with a moist air mass already in place there may be a greater chance for strong thunderstorms. The timing and strength of these storms is still in question, but the main threat appears to again be large hail and damaging winds while the tornado threat remains low. Still there is a Slight Risk we could see the development of Severe Storms during the day with the added potential for localized flooding, again depending on how much rain accumulates today through Monday.
The main area of disturbed weather will move east Tuesday night into Wednesday with any lingering rain or thunderstorms moving into Southeast Alabama. Rain chances will be much lower by Thursday and although some uncertainty remains about the possibility for another disturbance moving through Thursday and Friday it appears more likely dry conditions will return as an area of high-pressure ushers in a cooler air mass Friday night and Saturday. The system will gain strength during the day Saturday bringing a drier, cooler forecast heading into the upcoming weekend.
