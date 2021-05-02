FIRST ALERT: Strong severe storms possible Sunday night

Today, an area of low pressure over East Texas will track northeast bringing increasing moisture to our region although the air at the surface remains relatively dry across The Southeast which will limit any shower activity as the moisture will remain elevated until this afternoon so rain will be limited through the morning. The lack of Gulf moisture will also limit instability in the atmosphere although there will be more instability in areas to the south and west. There will, however, still be the Marginal Risk for Severe Storms west of I-65, but counties to the northwest will not see this threat.