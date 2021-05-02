Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden temporarily closed due to fire at petting zoo

Noccalula Falls Park fire (Source: City of Gadsden)
By WBRC Staff | May 2, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT - Updated May 2 at 1:37 PM

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden released a statement saying the petting zoo at Noccalula Falls Park suffered significant damage during an early-morning fire on Sunday and the park is closed until further notice.

Gadsden Fire Chief Wil Reed said a fire was reported at the park by a passerby around 5:45 a.m., and responding firefighters found the petting zoo/barn fully engulfed.

The cause of the blaze is not immediately known, and no human injuries were reported. A full investigation into the fire will be conducted by the Gadsden Fire Department and the fire marshal, according to the press release.

Noccalula Falls Park fire (Source: City of Gadsden)
Noccalula Falls Park fire (Source: City of Gadsden)

