Man shot and killed in Five Points South early Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man who was found shot in the middle of the road in Five Points South early Sunday morning has died according to police.
Birmingham Police responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of 20th St. S around 12:30 a.m.
They found 27-year-old Eric Tyler Sledge Jr of Hoover lying in the middle of the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Sledge was transported to UAB Hospital where he died.
According to BPD, early investigation suggests Sledge had been walking with a group of people who had just been involved in an argument, when an unknown suspect began shooting in his direction.
Police say a motive is still unclear.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254- 7777.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.
