Honoring nurses who died from COVID-19

This year, National Nurses Week, traditionally celebrated from May 6th to May 12th each year, is now a month-long celebration. During this time, the ASNA want to recognize nurses who got Covid-19 while taking care of patients and paid the ultimate price. They will present the Nurse Legion of Honor Medal to the nurse’s family to recognize their service. Harris says it’s important to remember the ones we’ve lost and continue to support the nurses who are here.