Tuscaloosa PD: Man charged with assault after suspected DUI crash on The Strip that injured two students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Tuscaloosa Police Department, a Holt man is facing “serious” felony charges after a suspected DUI crash on The Strip that injured two University of Alabama students on Friday, April 30th.
Police said William Brown, 32, was taken into custody after crashing his Jeep Cherokee into a van and a Joyride golf cart at 10:30 p.m. on Friday. As of Saturday morning, police reported that Brown has been charged with first and second-degree assault, while the investigation of a potential DUI charge is still ongoing.
A TPD officer working The Strip said he heard a loud crash and saw smoke in the air before rushing to the crash site in the area of Rounders and Quick Grill. The Joyride cart was pinned between the two vehicles, and two victims were on the ground with serious injuries. TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit investigators with assistance from the Cyber Intel Unit determined that Brown had been speeding through the Publix parking lot before he ran the stop sign entering University Boulevard and crashing into the Joyride and the van.
The Joyride passengers, an 18-year-old female student and a 19-year-old male student, are being treated for serious injuries at DCH Regional Medical Center, according to police.
Police reports state that the first-degree assault charge is related to the severity of the female’s injuries, and the second-degree assault charge is related to the male’s injuries. The Joyride driver was later transported to the hospital for treatment of less serious injuries. The driver of the van did not appear to be injured.
Tuscaloosa Police said Brown is being held in the Tuscaloosa County jail Saturday morning with bond set at $45,000, and pending a sobriety test.
