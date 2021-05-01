Tuscaloosa PD: Man charged with assault after suspected DUI crash on The Strip that injured two students

A TPD officer working The Strip said he heard a loud crash and saw smoke in the air before rushing to the crash site in the area of Rounders and Quick Grill. The Joyride cart was pinned between the two vehicles, and two victims were on the ground with serious injuries. TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit investigators with assistance from the Cyber Intel Unit determined that Brown had been speeding through the Publix parking lot before he ran the stop sign entering University Boulevard and crashing into the Joyride and the van.