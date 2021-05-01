Street named after the late Coach Emanuel “Tubb” Bell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday, Wenonah High School alumni, students, and many more celebrated the life of coach Emanual Bell. The former girl’s basketball coach passed away in 2019 from lung cancer. In honor of Bell, a road on the Wenonah campus was named Coach Emanuel “Tub” Bell Drive. The school also raised money to create a scholarship in coach Bell’s name.
Birmingham City Councilor Wardine Alexander says Bell would have enjoyed the dedication.
“He would have loved it; he was such a strong supporter of Wenonah and the community, " said Alexander. “He would have been happy to see we are honoring him today.”
Each year one coach will be award the Emanuel Bell scholarship for outstanding performance.
