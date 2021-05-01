FIRST ALERT: A mild May morning with storms possible later this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across West Alabama Sunday evening into the overnight hours. The primary threats are damaging winds and hail. Strong to severe thunderstorms are again possible across all of Central Alabama Tuesday afternoon and evening. The primary threats will again be damaging winds and hail.
For the beginning of the weekend, an area of high pressure combined with a low to the east is bringing us a relatively dry air mass over t he Southeast for the beginning of May with afternoon highs around 82. Humidity will remain low, and temperatures will continue above average for the season. An upper-level storm system over West Texas is moving north and east now which will contribute to our late day wind shift and with the southerly winds will come more clouds and moisture overnight and into the early morning hours Sunday. No rain is expected early but there will be an increasing chance for showers in the afternoon mainly in West Alabama.
There may be a few late day thunderstorms along the Alabama-Mississippi line late tomorrow afternoon, but these storms should remain below severe limits. Showers and thunderstorms will, however, continue Sunday night moving north and east across the area. These storms will be associated with an upper-level disturbance rotating out of the Mississippi Valley. With a wedge of cooler air lingering farther east the air across most of Central Alabama will remain relatively stable although there may be a brief period of instability associated with the stronger southerly wind flow which could produce a few strong-to-marginally severe storms in West Alabama. This threat will be predicated on how much destabilization takes place and the threat will diminish significantly to the east. In West Alabama, the threat for any storms which do occur will likely come from strong winds and hail.
An area of deepening low pressure will develop to the west Monday and with the increasingly moist air mass as signified by dew points approaching 70-degrees clusters of thunderstorms may develop Monday afternoon but these, too, should remain below severe limits. The low will continue to move east, lifting toward the Tennessee Valley by Tuesday which is where conditions appear more conducive for stronger storms by Tuesday afternoon. A cold front associated with this system will move southeast aiding in the development of more widespread storms Tuesday afternoon. Again, conditions appear to produce the greatest threat from the stronger storms producing high winds and hail. Shower and thunderstorm activity will likely continue through Wednesday as a cold front moves through Central Alabama when the greater chance for strong storms will push to the south and east.
Mostly dry conditions will follow the passage of the front with a shift to a dry, more stable northwest wind flow, diminishing the rain chances and bringing drier, calmer, cooler conditions by the end of the week.
