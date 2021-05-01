FIRST ALERT: A mild May morning with storms possible later this weekend

There may be a few late day thunderstorms along the Alabama-Mississippi line late tomorrow afternoon, but these storms should remain below severe limits. Showers and thunderstorms will, however, continue Sunday night moving north and east across the area. These storms will be associated with an upper-level disturbance rotating out of the Mississippi Valley. With a wedge of cooler air lingering farther east the air across most of Central Alabama will remain relatively stable although there may be a brief period of instability associated with the stronger southerly wind flow which could produce a few strong-to-marginally severe storms in West Alabama. This threat will be predicated on how much destabilization takes place and the threat will diminish significantly to the east. In West Alabama, the threat for any storms which do occur will likely come from strong winds and hail.