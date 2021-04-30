UA and ACRE push to diversify Real Estate industry

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the country wrestles with systemic inequality and how to deal with it, Alabama Center for Real Estate is trying to help build a workforce across the Real Estate industry that mirrors the demographics of the country.
Friday, the department housed in the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse School of Business will introduce its “Reimagined” initiative, which will work with industry partners to attract 100,000 students of color to entry-level jobs across the real estate industry.
ACRE Executive Director Grayson Glaze says they will try to attract students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Alabama focused on the tenets of awareness, readiness and connection.
“We want to make sure that this class understands all of the opportunities within the Real Estate industry,” said Grayson Glaze, ACRE’s executive director. “And then we will, we have to get them ready for those entry level jobs and finally as their career partner, the center is here to help connect them within the industry,” Glaze said.
The effort will involve not only providing online classes without costs to students, but making them aware of the opportunities available in what Glaze says is a two trillion dollar industry.
“The residential real estate corridor is phenomenal but there’s more to it than that,” said Glaze. “There’s property management, there’s lending, there’s appraisal. It goes on and on and on.” You can learn more about the initiative at https://www.reimaginedre.org/.
