Tuscaloosa to spend $30 million to improve roads, infrastructure

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa will spend more than $30 million dollars to improve roadways and infrastructure going from Jack Warner Parkway to Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.
Phase one of the project is now underway.
Mayor Walt Maddox said it will improve that stretch or roadway for several miles.
He believes it will also make things safer for drivers traveling down that roadway and underneath the elevated train track next to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.
The road project includes a four-lane highway divided by a landscaped median with sidewalks on parts of it.
The Mayor hopes it can also attract businesses and people willing to move into that area once changes are made.
“It improves water. It improves sewer. It improves storm drainage. What it does on the economic development side is even more exciting. It opens up 110 acres of development in West Tuscaloosa which needs that type of development.”
Mayor Maddox said it could take up to a year and a half to complete the Jack Warner Parkway MLK Junior Road project.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.