Tuscaloosa County homeowners question creek’s water quality

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of people are worried about the look of their community creek in Tuscaloosa County. Talk on social media and photos report that creek has turned black and some who live in the area near Brookwood in eastern Tuscaloosa County believe this stems from the nearby Warrior Met Coal Company.
The company has a permit to discharge into the waterway. But, people who live in the area, as well as the environmental group Warrior Riverkeepers in Birmingham, don’t believe the water should turn black. They believe the creek is unsafe.
“I’ve been in that creek since I was a kid,” Richard Herring, who lives near the creek said. “Generations of my family has been in that creek. Played in that creek, Fished in that creek my whole life. To know it’s black with some foreign substance, knowing it flows into the Warrior River and the Gulf of Mexico concerns me,” he said.
Complaints have been filed with ADEM and planned for the Alabama Surface Mining Commission.
Warrior Met Coal released the following statement in response to the concerns:
“Warrior Met Coal is proud to report a 99.8% compliance record with the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, and continually prioritizes minimizing the company’s environmental footprint wherever possible. The company has met with representatives from Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) and the Alabama Surface Mining Commission (ASMC) regarding a citizen’s concern about Davis Creek. As of today, Warrior has not been informed of any non-compliant water samples or received any violations.”
