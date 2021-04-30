Tuscaloosa American Recovery Act

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell met with elected leaders from Tuscaloosa, Northport and Tuscaloosa County this week to talk about possible federal funds for recovery.
Those communities as well as the area’s two school systems could stand to get millions of dollars more because of financial problems caused by coronavirus.
The city of Tuscaloosa could get just over $20 million.
Mayor Walt Maddox said they will learn in May about specific ways it can be spent.
He said it’s his understanding the city could apply the money to the water and sewer budget and the city’s general fund budget.
Maddox felt cities like Tuscaloosa need this money considering the amount of money they lost as a result of coronavirus.
He said Tuscaloosa lost about a third of its population for four months when the University of Alabama cancelled on campus classes after Spring Break last year.
“The funding from Congress and through the American Rescue Plan and supported by Congresswoman Sewell, it’s a game changer for us. It puts us back at even. For some communities it puts them back ahead of even. For us it puts us at even and we’ll take it,” Maddox told WBRC Friday.
The city could get half of that $20 million in May 2021.
The second half of that money becomes available in May of 2022.
Other municipalities and area school systems getting money from the American Recovery Act included:
· Tuscaloosa County will receive $40.6 million.
· Tuscaloosa County Schools will receive $30.78 million.
· The City of Tuscaloosa will receive $20.52 million.
· Tuscaloosa City Schools will receive $27.14 million.
· The City of Northport will receive $4.84 million.
