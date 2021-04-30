S.C. deputy awarded with Medal of Valor for saving life of infant struggling with COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina deputy has been awarded with the Medal of Valor for his life-saving efforts with an infant who was found unresponsive while struggling with COVID-19.
The infant was able to go home to Chesterfield County and recover thanks to the deputy’s life-saving measures.
According to the sheriff’s office, on October 20, 2020, Deputy Shawn Gopaul was dispatched to a call in the Pageland area for an infant who was unresponsive. When he got to the scene, Deputy Gopaul quickly began to administer CPR until EMS arrived.
The baby was taken by ambulance to Monroe, N.C. then airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte. Officials said on Wednesday, Oct. 28, that the child “is now home and recovering from the COVID-19 virus.”
Deputy Gopaul, the sheriff’s office said, was quarantined and has since tested negative for COVID-19.
“Deputy Gopaul did not hesitate in performing his duties,” the sheriff’s office said. “Sheriff James Dixon is honored to have Shawn Gopaul as a deputy with his office.”
During the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association Medal of Valor Awards Banquet on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Deputy First Class Shawn Gopaul was recognized for his heroism.
DFC Gopaul and 12 other South Carolina deputies were presented with the Medal of Valor.
