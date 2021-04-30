Police: Tuscaloosa Co. man forced woman to stay in trunk, assaulted her with knife

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County deputies and officers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said a man assaulted a woman and forced her to stay in a car trunk for ‘an extended period of time.’
Investigators were called to a house on Crescent Ridge Road in Holt Thursday, April 29.
Officers said a woman had walked to a neighbor’s residence requesting help and police. Investigators said the suspect, Billy Phillips, age 45, got mad during an argument with the victim, assaulted her with a knife, and forced the victim to stay in the trunk of a vehicle for an extended period of time.
Phillips was taken into custody and charged with Kidnapping 1st, Assault 2nd (Domestic Violence), Assault 3rd (Domestic Violence), and Possession of a Controlled Substance and committed to jail on $101,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.