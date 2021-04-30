2 men shot and killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a double homicide.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s has identified one of the men as Robert Thomas Dickson, Jr. He was 39. The name of the other victim has not yet been released.
The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. Thursday.
An officer from the North Precinct heard several gunshots near the 500 block of 10th Avenue West. Multiple shot spotter alerts then went off at 512 10th Avenue West.
Officers found Dickson and another man shot to death in a vehicle.
No suspects are in custody.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254- 7777.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.