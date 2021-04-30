Now Hiring: Lowe’s to hire more than 550 people in Birmingham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lowe’s plans to hire more than 550 new people across its Birmingham area stores during the company’s National Hiring Day on May 4.
Open positions include full and part time positions for cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and Pro sales roles.
No reservation or resumes are required for Lowe’s National Hiring Day, but job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event by visiting corporate.lowes.com/national-hiring-day.
- Candidates (18+) can apply in-person at Lowe’s stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4.
- Part-time and full-time careers are inclusive of competitive pay for hourly associates and a wide variety of health, welfare and financial benefits to full-time and part-time associates, including health care and insurance benefits, retirement plans, an employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, leave programs and tuition assistance.
- Once at Lowe’s, candidates can also meet hiring managers, speak with associates and even receive on-the-spot offers.
