Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa will hold the 2021 Household Hazardous Waste Disposal day on Saturday, June 5 from 8 a.m. until noon at its Public Safety Logistics building located at 3311 Kauloosa Avenue.
Items dropped off will either be neutralized and recycled into new products or safely and properly disposed.
Examples of household hazardous wastes include: household cleaners, automotive fluids, paint/paint thinner, herbicides, pool chemicals, batteries, propane tanks, antifreeze, pesticides, oil or gasoline, light bulbs, lawn chemicals/fertilizers, and more.
Tires, medical waste, electronics, and non-residential or out-of-county wastes will not be accepted.
This free drop-off event is open only to residents of Tuscaloosa County.
Wastes will not be accepted from commercial businesses, non-profit organizations or residents outside Tuscaloosa County.
Conducted by the City’s environmental services division, this event is sponsored and made possible by Nucor Steel Tuscaloosa.
The event will be a contactless drive-thru. For questions, please call Tuscaloosa 311.
