Friends remember Robyn Herring as light in the community

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about a Homewood mother of two who was killed in a crash during a police chase in Homewood.
We spoke with Robyn Naftel Herring’s friends Thursday. Each sharing special stories about Robyn.
They say she was a strong woman of faith.
One of Herring’s friends said her devotional reading this morning said, “Your prayers for your children are the greatest legacy you can leave”. Her heart immediately went to Robyn because she’s now survived by her two girls who she loved and constantly prayed over.
Robyn’s friends say she was the type of person who would drop what she’s doing to help. One friend says even though she didn’t know Robyn that long, she felt like she’s known her forever.
“Robyn was the friend to meet and your soul knows them even though you don’t know that you haven’t known her that many years,” Liz Henley said.
“She brought God’s light to everyone she met and she was just a light in our neighborhood,” Brynnan Muller said.
“I cannot tell you how many times I called her and said I’m struggling, I need to talk to you and she would meet me right behind my house where her house is and we would just talk no matter what was going on,” Tiffany Vickers-Davis said.
“I feel like I’ll always remember Robyn as someone who would always be cheering me on and saying you can do it. You’ve got this. God’s with you,” Hallett Ruzic said.
Friends tell us they plan to put purple ribbons out in the neighborhood in her honor. Robyn’s funeral is Friday.
