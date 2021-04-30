FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms return to the forecast late weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Expect a mostly clear sky tonight with overnight lows in the 50s. Lower humidity will make the morning very comfortable and much less muggy than yesterday. Highs will reach the lower 80s during the afternoon.
Rain and storms will return to the forecast on Sunday - especially during the afternoon. The threat for severe weather is low, but I cannot rule a few strong to severe storms near the Alabama/Mississippi line. The primary threats include gusty winds and hail.
An unsettled weather pattern will continue through Wednesday. Highs will reach mid 80s. Cooler and drier weather will move into the area late next week.
