C-Spire Fiber bringing Gigabit high speed internet to the Tuscaloosa-area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The information highway could be just as valuable as good roadways when it comes to attracting people and businesses, according to some elected leaders from the Tuscaloosa-area.
That’s why they’re excited about a plan to expand broadband and internet capacity there.
C-Spire Fiber is accepting orders for high-speed Gigabit internet in parts of West Alabama.
The groundwork to make that happen is already underway.
Those services are coming to Tuscaloosa, Northport and it will later expand to unincorporated parts of Tuscaloosa County.
All of this is part of an expansion that C-Spire first announced in January.
Work on that project locally started on Thursday.
Crews are in the process of putting in the infrastructure needed in four fiber hoods in Tuscaloosa and Northport.
There are plans to expand that to 50 more fiber hoods over several months.
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon felt the installation will help attract businesses and more residential development to his city too.
“If it makes businesses more profitable, the businesses will get in it. If it’s going to make things easier for the lives if citizens, they’re going to tap into it also.”
The service should be available here sometime over the summer.
Broadbandnow.com says about 23 per cent of Tuscaloosa County has access to high speed internet right now.
