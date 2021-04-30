Birmingham Barons ready for season opener next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After waiting 600 plus days, the Birmingham Barons will officially return to the field next week.
Saturday afternoon, the 2021 Barons team will arrive in the Magic City as they gear up for their season opener next Tuesday at Regions Field against Biloxi. This is the Barons eighth season at Regions Field. After not playing last year due to COVID-19 and having their season delayed a month this year, the Minor League Baseball team is excited to be back in action.
“I think for our staff, we’ve all worked very hard to try and create and put together a fun and exciting season with a variety of promotions. The team that were going to have, along with our manager Justin Jirschele, I feel like it’s going to be a really exciting team with several top prospects of the Chicago White Sox,” said Jonathan Nelson, Birmingham Barons General Manager.
As for fans, masks are required on property and capacity will be limited to 50% to start the season.
