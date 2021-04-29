Will high school graduations be in person in 2021?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walking across the graduation stage is a milestone that was disrupted for many last year, but this year, high schools are preparing to return to more traditional graduations.
Expect to see a lot of commencements outdoors or in large facilities so everyone can space out.
Bessemer City Schools was able to pull together graduation last year, but it wasn’t what they were used to. This year they’re aiming for some normalcy.
“Our students will have a traditional graduation ceremony held at the Bill Harris arena,” said Bessemer City Schools Superintendent Dr. Autumn Jeter.
They will issue a certain number of tickets per grad.
“The tickets do help us control the number of individuals that come in and the facility requires masks, and social distancing and other CDC requirements will continue to be in place,” explained Dr. Jeter.
Birmingham City Schools will also be holding commencement in the large Bill Harris arena.
“The opportunity to have an in-person graduation is really exciting,” said Dr. Charles Willis, instructional superintendent at Birmingham City Schools.
He says they’ll limit the arena to 25 percent capacity and they’ll use tickets to limit attendees as well.
Dr. Willis and Dr. Jeter both say after everything students have been through, this is an even more important moment to celebrate.
“It caps off their senior year and gives them something to be proud about, and be happy about,” said Dr. Willis.
They ask for grace regarding ticket limits so as many parents as possible can see their children walk across the stage.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.