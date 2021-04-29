UPDATE: Man wanted in Homewood crash that killed mother of 2 arrested in Tuscaloosa

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Special Response Team safety took Jordan Marktice Ricks, 28, into custody at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex just after 8 a.m. Thursday.
Officers said Ricks was arrested at Red Point Apartments on Hargrove Road.
Ricks is suspected of causing a fatal crash during a police pursuit in Homewood Monday. Mother Robyn Naftel Herring, 42, of Homewood was killed in that crash.
Ricks has been transferred to the custody of Homewood Police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries he sustained in the wreck. Ricks will be booked into the Jefferson County Jail for Murder and Leaving the Scene of an Accident once he is discharged from the hospital.
Robyn Naftel Herring, a UAB nurse practitioner and mother of two daughters, was killed when Ricks crashed into her car while fleeing Vestavia Hills Police.
It started when a Vestavia Hills police officer pulled the suspect over for speeding near Alford Avenue on Interstate 65 northbound around 6:35 p.m. Monday. The officer asked for a license, registration and proof of insurance.
When the officer started to return to his patrol car to conduct a wanted person check, the suspect sped away according to Homewood police.
The VHPD officer attempted to catch up to the suspect’s vehicle on I-65 and then observed them exit onto Lakeshore Parkway.
When the officer took the Lakeshore exit, he observed the suspect’s vehicle jump the median near the intersection of where the ramps exits onto Lakeshore Parkway. The suspect’s car went airborne and crashed into the Jeep Wrangler Herring was a passenger in.
The Vestavia police officer stopped, rendered first aid to the victims, and called for medical help. Herring’s two children were in the back seat. Homewood police believe Herring’s boyfriend was driving the Jeep.
Homewood Police say the suspect fled the scene by foot into the woods south of Lakeshore. He was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt.
Ricks is a former UAB business student and football player. He has been recognized for his entrepreneurial success, after an athletic injury led him to launch a business that uses biofeedback to train players effectively and safely.
A GoFundMe account for Herring’s two daughters has been created. You can donate here.
