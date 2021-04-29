LawCall
Man pleads guilty in Homewood crash that killed mother of 2

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter for the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Lakeshore last year.

Jordan Marktice Ricks was originally charged with reckless murder but charges have since been amended.

42-year-old Robyn Naftel Herring was killed in April 2021 when.

No word yet on when a hearing for sentencing will be set.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

