UAB and Samford holding masked commencement at stadiums

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school graduations may be pivoting back to a more traditional venue, but some local universities are opting to keep theirs outdoors.
Samford University started their ceremonies last weekend, holding it at their stadium, and UAB will head to Legion Field Saturday to begin theirs.
Samford will use their stadium for the remainder of their ceremonies, allowing plenty of room to space out. Their biggest crowd is expected on May 8, with a limit of 6 to 8 guests per graduate.
UAB will blaze on over to Legion Field, with graduate students walking tomorrow at 2 p.m. and undergrads are split into two different groups on Saturday, based on colleges.
They are also doing something really special for anyone who missed out on walking last year at the beginning of the pandemic.
“We are inviting back anyone who didn’t have didn’t have a chance to go through an in person ceremony and this will really be a chance to congratulate those students who worked so hard to get to this point,” said Dr. Pam Benoit, UAB provost.
Both Samford and UAB are requiring everyone to wear masks for all ceremonies at all times.
