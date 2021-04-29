Thursday was Vaccine Day at Bessemer City High School

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday was vaccination day at Bessemer City High School.
Juniors and Seniors, who are at least 16 years old, were able to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 shot.
School leaders say this is the third vaccine clinic the district has done, but this is the first time it was open to students. They also say it’s the first time any school in our area has done a clinic specifically for students.
Faculty and staff who had not yet received their vaccine were also welcomed to get the shot.
Director of Student Services, Dr. Barbara Mccoy, says 400 information packets were sent out to parents and guardians telling them about the clinic. Students had to have signed permission to get the shot.
Dr. Mccoy says of those 400 packets, only about 10% of them came back, which was not the turnout she and other school leaders were hoping for.
She says she understands parents may still have some concerns about allowing their kids to be vaccinated, but she’s hoping more parents will see the value in it, so students can fully return to face-to-face learning and be present for graduation.
“Well, graduation is in about three weeks and so it’s particularly important for our seniors because we’re having a face-to-face ceremony and we want them to especially have this vaccination before they graduate,” Dr. McCoy said.
Students and faculty were given the Pfizer vaccine.
Another vaccine clinic will take place in three weeks. School leaders are hoping more students will want to get the shot at that time.
