Search continues for woman accused of shooting into Memphis day care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are still searching for a woman accused of shooting into a Memphis day care Tuesday with more than 60 children inside.
Daija Taylor is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and 63 counts of reckless endangerment as well as using a firearm during a dangerous felony.
Police say Taylor, also known as Daija Williams, picked up her child at La Petite Academy in Raleigh and argued with an employee over payments.
Surveillance video from the day care shows Taylor walk out to her car and return to find the door locked. The video shows her retrieve a gun from her car, then walk back to the door and shoot into the day care.
Though no one was physically injured, Dr. Justin Dodson Director of Clinical Services with Youth Villages says an incident like this can be a source of lifelong trauma for a child.
“Anything from a child not wanting to go to school or not wanting to be away from their parent who they feel safe with. Not wanting to go outside of the home,” Dodson said.
All was quiet Wednesday at La Petite Academy.
The day care was closed, with a sign posted on the front that said operations will resume Thursday.
In a statement Tuesday the day care spokesperson stated:
“As an additional safeguard, we will have security personnel on-site until further notice.”
Parents told WMC they would have liked to be notified about the incident sooner.
In response, the day care said:
“In keeping with our emergency protocols, we first prioritized ensuring the safety of the children and staff at our school. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, we worked closely with the authorities to ensure the property was secure and provide what assistance we could as they initiated investigations. We notified families yesterday afternoon as soon as we were able to.
This is a police matter, and we’re not able to share additional details.”
Police say Taylor left in a black Nissan.
Memphis Police Department is getting help from the Shelby County Sheriff’s fugitive apprehension team with the search for Daija.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
