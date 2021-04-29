Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Amber Dubble!
Amber is a senior at Hoover High School with a 4.15 GPA. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, a Diamond Doll, and a Varsity and Competition Cheerleader. In addition, she gives back through her church and as a Junior Board Representative for the Hope for Autumn Foundation. She is a quiet leader who always gives 110% in all she does.
Amber, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
