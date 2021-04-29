Pelham girls soccer making history

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham midfielder Kori Ingram always sets goals, but this year for her senior season, she never imagined she’d experience a feeling like this.
“There’s nothing better than walking into your classroom Monday morning after a big win the week before and your teachers are like congrats on making history, and you’re right, I did that,” Ingram said.
Last week, the Pelham girls soccer team won their first-ever playoff game in school history after beating Wetumpka 3-0. Coach Brittany Pollard says it’s been 11 years in the making since taking over the program.
“The biggest thing was the girls winning that first game and realizing they could do it, there’s a lot of pressure going into a playoff game so them getting over that hump has just fueled us even more,” said Pollard.
“It’s always been a dream, never been done before, so to come in and make history and leave a legacy, that’s been really important to me,” said Ingram.
When COVID-19 cut their season short last year, Pelham says it’s that feeling that has motivated them this season. Every day at practice, they tell themselves to play like it’s their last.
“This group, that’s what we’ve looked at. We may not get tomorrow, we may not get next week, so we have to get out and give it our all,” added Pollard.
With two playoff wins now under their belt, Pelham remains undefeated on the season. The Panthers host Northridge Friday in the third round and a win there would send them to the state soccer championships for the first time.
“That would set everything in motion, that would set a whole new precedent for years to come,” added Ingram.
