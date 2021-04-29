Legion FC ready for season opener this Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend, Legion FC will kickoff it’s third season in Birmingham.
Birmingham’s professional USL soccer club held media day Thursday to preview it’s home opener on Saturday. Legion, who made the playoffs it’s first two seasons, aims to host a playoff game this year.
Although they’ve added a few names to the roster, fans will see a lot of familiar faces back on the field.
“I think the biggest thing is we didn’t have much turnover. We added to our core that we had and I’m excited about the talent level, I’m excited about our depth, and I’m excited about how far we are at this stage because three years ago we were starting from scratch,” said Legion FC coach Tommy Soehn.
Legion FC will host Indy Eleven at 6:30pm Saturday night at BBVA Field. Fans will be limited to 50% capacity.
