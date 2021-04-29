Hoover City Schools names new superintendent

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City School leaders appointed a new superintendent during a special called meeting Wednesday.
The board voted 4 to 1 to recommend hiring Dr. Dee Fowler as the district’s next leader with the board president requesting authority from the board to negotiate a 3-year contract.
The board recently decided to not move forward in hiring any of the five finalists for the superintendent job during the last search. The board president says Dr. Fowler’s name came up several times during the search process even though he was a retired superintendent and not an applicant.
School Board member Kermit Kendrick was the only board member who voted against hiring Dr. Fowler, saying he can’t support a process for hiring someone to lead the district because Dr. Fowler didn’t apply or even interview. But Board President Deanna Bamman says he brings decades of experience and Dr. Fowler says he’ll be a good fit because his former districts were similar to Hoover City Schools.
“I’ve been in a school district very similar to Hoover City Schools for quite some time and we leaned on Hoover and learned from Hoover, so I feel like I’m right back where I feel comfortable and I’m very excited to be here,” said Dr. Fowler.
Fowler has over 40 years in public education and spent 10 of those years as the superintendent of Madison City Schools.
